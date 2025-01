Forum

Windows 11 freezing up Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Windows 11 freezing up #1 Senior Member Join Date Mar 1999 Location Lisle, IL Posts 786 Windows 11 freezing up PC starts freezing up today. It can immediately after booting up, 5 minutes later, or any time in between.



Here is what I?ve done so far:

Ran startup repair - said it couldn?t repair

Restored to 3 days ago

Safe Mode, with & without network

Ran Dism in Safe Mode, but the PC froze during it



Looks like the next step would be resettling the PC, but that sounds like I?ll lose my apps.



Looking for any advice.



System:



Ryzen 7 5700G Cezanne 3.8GHz 8-Core AM4

ASUS Prime B550M-A AC

32GB Memory Strange women lyin' in ponds distributin' swords is no basis for a form of government. Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

