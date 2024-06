Forum

General Tech

Technical Support

Help restoring broken Windows 10 installation Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Help restoring broken Windows 10 installation #1 Member Join Date Dec 2002 Location Long Beach, NY Posts 431 Help restoring broken Windows 10 installation I have a crashed Windows 10 installation, but it boots to the Windows splash screen. Then I get a black screen with the spinning dots before ever getting to the login screen.



I have a Macrium backup from the morning before it stopped working.



Is there any reason to try to repair the installation with tools like DISM and SFC before simply restoring from backup?



Thanks.



Mike

Intel Core i7-920 2.66 GHz LGA 1366

Corsair XMS3 12GB

Velociraptor WD300GLFS

Asus P6T Deluxe and EN9600GT Silent

Vista Ultimate 64-bit

Zalman ZM850-HP

__________________________________



BigRedHosting.com Lian Li PC71A Silver Aluminum TowerIntel Core i7-920 2.66 GHz LGA 1366Corsair XMS3 12GBVelociraptor WD300GLFSAsus P6T Deluxe and EN9600GT SilentVista Ultimate 64-bitZalman ZM850-HP__________________________________ #2 Administrator Join Date May 1999 Location Largo, FL. Posts 5,276 Do you have a crashed installation or a crashed computer? The first would imply you had an empty hard drive and had issues while doing a new install.



Do you eventually get logged into Windows? If so, I'd be overly cautious and make a new separate backup of important stuff before restoring the Macrium backup. "Vegetarians live up to nine years longer than the rest of us...Nine horrible, worthless, baconless years." Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules