More memory Vs faster memory Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: More memory Vs faster memory #1 Member Join Date Jun 2001 Location NY Posts 119 More memory Vs faster memory I'm doing a major upgrade for my brothers computer.

He has a gigabyte GA-Z77X-D3H motherboard with windows 10

- 2nd gen i5 processor 3.3HZ,

- 8GB of DDR3 1333,

- a R7 250 graphic card with 1GB of memory,

- and a 1GB Seagate SSD



The improvements are

-I'm upgraded the CPU to a 3rd Gen i7.

-Upgrading the graphic card to a RX550 4GB memory

So now comes the memory for the same price I could

1- max out the memory to 32GB of DDR 1333

or

2- 16GB of DDR3 2133



which do you think would yeild better results? #2 Administrator Join Date May 1999 Location Largo, FL. Posts 5,275 A lot could depend on what the machine is used for.... And a big question is he currently maxing out the ram he has now.



