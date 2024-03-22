Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: More memory Vs faster memory

  1. 03-22-2024, 02:41 AM #1
    i1zombie
    More memory Vs faster memory

    I'm doing a major upgrade for my brothers computer.
    He has a gigabyte GA-Z77X-D3H motherboard with windows 10
    - 2nd gen i5 processor 3.3HZ,
    - 8GB of DDR3 1333,
    - a R7 250 graphic card with 1GB of memory,
    - and a 1GB Seagate SSD

    The improvements are
    -I'm upgraded the CPU to a 3rd Gen i7.
    -Upgrading the graphic card to a RX550 4GB memory
    So now comes the memory for the same price I could
    1- max out the memory to 32GB of DDR 1333
    or
    2- 16GB of DDR3 2133

    which do you think would yeild better results?
  2. 03-23-2024, 02:20 AM #2
    Steve R Jones
    A lot could depend on what the machine is used for.... And a big question is he currently maxing out the ram he has now.

    I'd rather have the 32gb.
  3. 03-26-2024, 08:27 PM #3
    genesound
    Memory speed is dependent on bus speed. For the most part, memory either works or it doesn't. Wait states might be lower on better memory, but that's a separate spec. There's no reason to have memory that is capable of going on a faster bus unless you're overclocking, then faster memory might be warranted. You're better off with more memory as a rule. But if you never use the extra memory, it's not all that worthwhile either. Like Steve said, it depends on what the computer is used for, but also if it's being o'clocked.
  4. 03-27-2024, 02:52 AM #4
    Steve R Jones
    Quote Originally Posted by genesound View Post
    Memory speed is dependent on bus speed. For the most part, memory either works or it doesn't. Wait states might be lower on better memory, but that's a separate spec. There's no reason to have memory that is capable of going on a faster bus unless you're overclocking, then faster memory might be warranted. You're better off with more memory as a rule. But if you never use the extra memory, it's not all that worthwhile either. Like Steve said, it depends on what the computer is used for, but also if it's being o'clocked.
    WOW - long time no see... Looks like this is your first post in NINE and ? Years...
