

Forum

General Tech

General Tech Discussion

PC Dead! Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: PC Dead! #1 Senior Member Join Date Mar 1999 Location Lisle, IL Posts 783 PC Dead! Well Merry Christmas, what a way to celebrate. Woke up this morning to the UPS whining, so must have had a power hit during the night. I went to stop it and obviously held the push button too long and shut everything down. Now the PC doesnt work. I turn it on, the case light comes on, the fans turn, but the monitor just blinks like it doesnt get a signal. After a minute or so, it shuts off and I cannot turn it back on unless I unplug it. My first thought is the motherboard is bad since Im using the video on the board. Looking to see if anyone has any other ideas before I run to get a new motherboard.



The hardware is:



MSI PRO 550M-VC WIFI

Ryzen 7 5700G Cezanne



Thanks Last edited by TonyMan; 12-19-2023 at 03:36 PM . Reason: Spelling Strange women lyin' in ponds distributin' swords is no basis for a form of government. #2 Administrator Join Date May 1999 Location Largo, FL. Posts 5,270 Did you bypass the UPS AND/OR plug into a different wall outlet? #3 Senior Member Join Date Mar 1999 Location Lisle, IL Posts 783 Well, I was just going to take your advice & try it, but decided to turn it on once more. Voilla, it came on flawlessly! Not sure why, but not going to tempt the Fates.



Thanks for your suggestion. Strange women lyin' in ponds distributin' swords is no basis for a form of government. #4 Administrator Join Date May 1999 Location Largo, FL. Posts 5,270 I usually have the opposite affect on computers Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules











