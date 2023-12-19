Thread: PC Dead!

|
PC Dead!
Well Merry Christmas, what a way to celebrate. Woke up this morning to the UPS whining, so must have had a power hit during the night. I went to stop it and obviously held the push button too long and shut everything down. Now the PC doesnt work. I turn it on, the case light comes on, the fans turn, but the monitor just blinks like it doesnt get a signal. After a minute or so, it shuts off and I cannot turn it back on unless I unplug it. My first thought is the motherboard is bad since Im using the video on the board. Looking to see if anyone has any other ideas before I run to get a new motherboard.
The hardware is:
MSI PRO 550M-VC WIFI
Ryzen 7 5700G Cezanne
Thanks
Did you bypass the UPS AND/OR plug into a different wall outlet?
Well, I was just going to take your advice & try it, but decided to turn it on once more. Voilla, it came on flawlessly! Not sure why, but not going to tempt the Fates.
Thanks for your suggestion.
I usually have the opposite affect on computers
