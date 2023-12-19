Thread: PC Dead!

Results 1 to 4 of 4

  12-19-2023, 03:35 PM
    TonyMan
    PC Dead!

    Well Merry Christmas, what a way to celebrate. Woke up this morning to the UPS whining, so must have had a power hit during the night. I went to stop it and obviously held the push button too long and shut everything down. Now the PC doesnt work. I turn it on, the case light comes on, the fans turn, but the monitor just blinks like it doesnt get a signal. After a minute or so, it shuts off and I cannot turn it back on unless I unplug it. My first thought is the motherboard is bad since Im using the video on the board. Looking to see if anyone has any other ideas before I run to get a new motherboard.

    MSI PRO 550M-VC WIFI
    Ryzen 7 5700G Cezanne

  Yesterday, 03:47 AM
    Steve R Jones
    Did you bypass the UPS AND/OR plug into a different wall outlet?
  Yesterday, 02:35 PM
    TonyMan
    Well, I was just going to take your advice & try it, but decided to turn it on once more. Voilla, it came on flawlessly! Not sure why, but not going to tempt the Fates.

    Thanks for your suggestion.
  Today, 03:47 AM
    Steve R Jones
    I usually have the opposite affect on computers
