|
-
No sound when external screen is active on used netbook. windows 11.
Update possibly needed drivers on a used netbook here acer swift 5 i5 windows 11.
What could possibly be the reason i have no sound when external screen is shown up on that new netbook. .have a switch to push from netbook one to netbook two. i have sound from speaker and earphone. gone when external screen is shown.
here could be the answer. sorry
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/...1-6e246ed22699
Thanks
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules