Can't access settings on Lenovo laptop
2019 Lenovo Yoga C940 14" has been working fine since purchase. Few days ago, tried ro access settings to decrease screen brightness. Screen said: unable to access Settings app. Wanted me to refresh laptop, which would involve losing my files and info. Running Windows 10 with no problems until now. What to do. Grateful for any advice. Thanks very much.
