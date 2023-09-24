Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: repairing damaged usb- drive. MiniTool Power Data Recovery or Power Data Recovery ?

  1. 09-24-2023, 01:18 AM #1
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    4,083

    repairing damaged usb- drive. MiniTool Power Data Recovery or Power Data Recovery ?

    MiniTool Power Data Recovery or Power Data Recovery full ? for repairing damaged usb- drive
    https://de.minitool.com/datensicheru...rstellen?-4560
    here it says:
    running MiniToo Power Data Recovery and save data
    then telling to use Fullversion!!! Misleading
    Mit MiniTool Power Data Recovery können Sie verlorene Dateien scannen, wenn Sie sie wiederherstellen möchten, besorgen Sie sich die Vollversion von Power Data Recovery.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 09-24-2023, 01:20 AM #2
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    4,083
    its another usb-drive(Raw) accident after having data-access-problems on stick and sata-drive. see elsewhere.
    sandisk drive showing two partitions. samsung ok.
    windows 10 64 home wants it to be formatted.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 09-24-2023, 05:13 AM #3
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    4,083

    Microsoft Windows File Recovery-Must be installed

    https://www.minitool.com/data-recove...very-tool.html
    will try. instructions are not really helping. command not working here.
    will now try from admin-account. on standard admin-right winfr not accepted!!
    Last edited by europanorama; 09-24-2023 at 05:27 AM.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 09-24-2023, 08:46 AM #4
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    4,083
    maybe blocked by core protection or malwarebytes? defender deactivated then as default.
    Last edited by europanorama; 09-24-2023 at 08:59 AM.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 09-24-2023, 12:09 PM #5
    BipolarBill
    BipolarBill is offline
    Extreme Member! BipolarBill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2000
    Location
    Norton Noo Joisey
    Posts
    41,527
    It's always a good idea to use a backup program for all drives. Minitool Shadow Maker works very well and it's free.

    Did you want to try to save data on the USB drive or erase it and start over?
    MS MCP, MCSE
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules