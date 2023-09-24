Thread: repairing damaged usb- drive. MiniTool Power Data Recovery or Power Data Recovery ?

|
-
repairing damaged usb- drive. MiniTool Power Data Recovery or Power Data Recovery ?
MiniTool Power Data Recovery or Power Data Recovery full ? for repairing damaged usb- drive
https://de.minitool.com/datensicheru...rstellen?-4560
here it says:
running MiniToo Power Data Recovery and save data
then telling to use Fullversion!!! Misleading
Mit MiniTool Power Data Recovery können Sie verlorene Dateien scannen, wenn Sie sie wiederherstellen möchten, besorgen Sie sich die Vollversion von Power Data Recovery.
-
its another usb-drive(Raw) accident after having data-access-problems on stick and sata-drive. see elsewhere.
sandisk drive showing two partitions. samsung ok.
windows 10 64 home wants it to be formatted.
-
Microsoft Windows File Recovery-Must be installed
https://www.minitool.com/data-recove...very-tool.html
will try. instructions are not really helping. command not working here.
will now try from admin-account. on standard admin-right winfr not accepted!!
Last edited by europanorama; 09-24-2023 at 05:27 AM.
-
maybe blocked by core protection or malwarebytes? defender deactivated then as default.
Last edited by europanorama; 09-24-2023 at 08:59 AM.
-
Extreme Member!
It's always a good idea to use a backup program for all drives. Minitool Shadow Maker works very well and it's free.
Did you want to try to save data on the USB drive or erase it and start over?
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules