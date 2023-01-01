Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Tarpon Reel Blalock

  Today, 01:31 PM #1
    herosrest
    herosrest is online now
    Ultimate Member herosrest's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Authorised personnel only
    Posts
    2,281

    Tarpon Reel Blalock

    What's going on with this - https://cve.report/CVE-2023-28218 since, like.............. all year.

    Ancillary Function Driver for Winsock - so, potentially your tiny donkey belongs to [div align="right"][s][font color="44586f"][tag]TARPON reel discrepancies Blalock bend Chestnut 6 10708[/font][/s][/div]

    28218...... Why do I know that number? Why can I not connect........ What is ancillary? Is it in my $alad?
    During deep sleep IT came to me and the future of processing is clear.
    Future processors will primarily be digital tuning radios acting as grid computing nodes.
    Voila. See ya in hell.     PROCESSING
  Today, 01:49 PM #2
    herosrest
    herosrest is online now
    Ultimate Member herosrest's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Authorised personnel only
    Posts
    2,281

    OUch

    https://securityintelligence.com/x-f...river-winsock/

    The rain in Spain falls mainly in Kowloon.
    During deep sleep IT came to me and the future of processing is clear.
    Future processors will primarily be digital tuning radios acting as grid computing nodes.
    Voila. See ya in hell.     PROCESSING
