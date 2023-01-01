|
-
Senior Member
Gigabyte BIOS update issue
It has been a while since I posted here but I was curious if anyone has experienced this issue with a Gigabyte motherboard. I have a B460M DS3H with BIOS version F5, I updated it from F3, there are not 2 new updates, F6e and F6. I am unable to update to either of them, I receive the message Invalid BIOS image in the Q-Flash utility. I have downloaded the file multiple times on different computers, etc and still have the same issue. I am thinking about resetting the BIOS settings. I contacted Gigabyte and they said I can send it back under warranty but I dont want to be without this system as it is my file server. If anyone knows of a solution please let me know.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules