|
-
Duplex-printing two pdf-files
Duplex-printing of two scanned Papers is no problem with brother software. But doing the same with two files i have no clue.
maybe it must be preset in printer-menue? printing a multipage-manual duplex no problem,
i had to convert 2 images of a manual(2 pages) to pdf. during online-conversion one could chose if one file or seperated. but when printing out image is too small. could be i didnt find the right setting.thanks a lot
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules