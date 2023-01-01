Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Alternative to Easus Data Recovery Wizard

  1. Today, 07:35 AM #1
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    4,072

    Alternative to Easus Data Recovery Wizard

    https://youtu.be/hbCX95xppvw
    he confused multiple times two Easus SW also at the end!

    here the man killed a Sata-drive could "repair" by exchanging board(defective diode maybe more) but had to use recovery software- videos involved. huge success with easus Data Recovery Wizard. He had a backup but last act was moving not copying files. no only these had to be recovered.
    I want to use an alternative to Esaus Data Recovery Wizard. Maybe good idea to use alreay bought recuva. strangely free version was very quick(to mislead people?) paid version very slow. had to stop since nop time to wait 2 hrs at that time. 2TB cloning or recovery would need 2 days.
    have a different problem most probably i could get direct access by exchanging Rom-chip mounted on identical pcb-board see my other thread.
    Which alternative to the mentioned can you advise? Thanks a lot
    alternatives here.
    https://www.cleverfiles.com/howto/ea...ernatives.html
    dont understand this here:
    disk drill meant: free max 500mb.
    "It is recommended that you perform this action using a different drive than the one with the missing files. This is to minimize the potential that Windows will accidentally overwrite the files you are trying to recover."
    Last edited by europanorama; Today at 07:46 AM.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:51 AM #2
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    4,072
    Recuva which i bought: good to know and testdisk maybe not the right tool. but it was a success. only video-data hard to recover til impossible
    No updates since 2016, does not work properly with Windows 10 they say in above link.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules