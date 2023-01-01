Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Dead PC - Suspect Motherboard

    TonyMan
    Dead PC - Suspect Motherboard

    PC died after a power outage, but under strange circumstances. I feel I've troubleshot it down to the motherboard, but would appreciate a second set of eyes before I run out and buy a motherboard in case there is something I missed or more steps to try.

    Here is what transpired so far:
    Lost power, UPS kept PC running
    Shut down PC, then UPS
    Power on, PC wont start.
    Moved PC to another outlet for testing
    Jumpered 16 & 17 on PSU 24 pin connector, PSU fan & light work
    Verified all voltages voltages OK on 24 pin connector
    On/off switch shorts when pushed
    Reset switch shorts when pushed
    Jumpered on/off, won't turn on
    Jumpered reset, won't turn on
    Disconnected small plug from modular PSU to see if it was causing a problem, won't turn on
    At this point it sound like motherboard is bad

    System
    MSI B450-A Pro Max AMD AM4 ATX
    Ryzen 7 5700G
    C drive - Samsung 980 PRO 1TB
    D drive - Samsung 970 EVOPlus 500GB
    PowerSpec RGB 650 Watt 80 Plus Bronze ATX Semi-Modular Power Supply

    Any thoughts or ideas appreciated.
    Strange women lyin' in ponds distributin' swords is no basis for a form of government.
    Midknyte
    If you have a known-good PSU, test with that first. Might as well do that before you pull out the motherboard.

    You could also reseat the RAM, and remove any PCIe cards except for video.
    Ultimate Boot CD 5 Guide
