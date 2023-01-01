Thread: Dead PC - Suspect Motherboard



Dead PC - Suspect Motherboard

PC died after a power outage, but under strange circumstances. I feel I've troubleshot it down to the motherboard, but would appreciate a second set of eyes before I run out and buy a motherboard in case there is something I missed or more steps to try.



Here is what transpired so far:

Lost power, UPS kept PC running

Shut down PC, then UPS

Power on, PC wont start.

Moved PC to another outlet for testing

Jumpered 16 & 17 on PSU 24 pin connector, PSU fan & light work

Verified all voltages voltages OK on 24 pin connector

On/off switch shorts when pushed

Reset switch shorts when pushed

Jumpered on/off, won't turn on

Jumpered reset, won't turn on

Disconnected small plug from modular PSU to see if it was causing a problem, won't turn on

At this point it sound like motherboard is bad



System

MSI B450-A Pro Max AMD AM4 ATX

Ryzen 7 5700G

C drive - Samsung 980 PRO 1TB

D drive - Samsung 970 EVOPlus 500GB

PowerSpec RGB 650 Watt 80 Plus Bronze ATX Semi-Modular Power Supply



If you have a known-good PSU, test with that first. Might as well do that before you pull out the motherboard.

You could also reseat the RAM, and remove any PCIe cards except for video.



