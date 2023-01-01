Thread: Dead PC - Suspect Motherboard

|
Dead PC - Suspect Motherboard
PC died after a power outage, but under strange circumstances. I feel I've troubleshot it down to the motherboard, but would appreciate a second set of eyes before I run out and buy a motherboard in case there is something I missed or more steps to try.
Here is what transpired so far:
Lost power, UPS kept PC running
Shut down PC, then UPS
Power on, PC wont start.
Moved PC to another outlet for testing
Jumpered 16 & 17 on PSU 24 pin connector, PSU fan & light work
Verified all voltages voltages OK on 24 pin connector
On/off switch shorts when pushed
Reset switch shorts when pushed
Jumpered on/off, won't turn on
Jumpered reset, won't turn on
Disconnected small plug from modular PSU to see if it was causing a problem, won't turn on
At this point it sound like motherboard is bad
System
MSI B450-A Pro Max AMD AM4 ATX
Ryzen 7 5700G
C drive - Samsung 980 PRO 1TB
D drive - Samsung 970 EVOPlus 500GB
PowerSpec RGB 650 Watt 80 Plus Bronze ATX Semi-Modular Power Supply
Any thoughts or ideas appreciated.
If you have a known-good PSU, test with that first. Might as well do that before you pull out the motherboard.
You could also reseat the RAM, and remove any PCIe cards except for video.
