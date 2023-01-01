RTX 4080
Windows 11
13th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i9-13900K 3.00 GHz
32GB RAM
THERMALTAKE TOUGHPOWER GF3 1200W 80+ GOLD Power Supply

About once a day the two computer screens will go black and the GPU fans will ramp up to full speed. This can happen during low usage times like browsing or while playing a GPU intensive game. It requires a hard power shutdown and restart.

Troubleshooting already completed:
  • Update graphics drivers.
  • Update Windows.
  • Update Monitor, BIOS, and motherboard drivers.
  • Use only one monitor (it happens with both monitors individually or if they are both plugged in).
  • Use different DisplayPort cables.
  • Use 3 different kinds of surge protectors.
  • Monitor the temp, usage, and fan speeds with Armoury Crate and HWMonitor. Both idle and heavy usage shows everything within expected ranges.
  • Reset the GPU and power cable.


Any other suggestions?