Black screen with GPU fans going max
RTX 4080
Windows 11
13th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i9-13900K 3.00 GHz
32GB RAM
THERMALTAKE TOUGHPOWER GF3 1200W 80+ GOLD Power Supply
About once a day the two computer screens will go black and the GPU fans will ramp up to full speed. This can happen during low usage times like browsing or while playing a GPU intensive game. It requires a hard power shutdown and restart.
Troubleshooting already completed:
- Update graphics drivers.
- Update Windows.
- Update Monitor, BIOS, and motherboard drivers.
- Use only one monitor (it happens with both monitors individually or if they are both plugged in).
- Use different DisplayPort cables.
- Use 3 different kinds of surge protectors.
- Monitor the temp, usage, and fan speeds with Armoury Crate and HWMonitor. Both idle and heavy usage shows everything within expected ranges.
- Reset the GPU and power cable.
Any other suggestions?
