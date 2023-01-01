Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Shift + Restart advised to clear settings. going to Special Start-menue

  Today, 07:36 AM
    europanorama
    Shift + Restart was advised for cleaning Start. There one have Start-options.
    one is booting from other device.
    Since i have defective screen and Keyboard i must use external screen and KB. this way i cant see cmos-settings needed earlier to change boot-device.
    Now in windows 10 there seems to be a simpler setting.
    Can i use it? will try.
    Is 1 TB backupdrive big enough when m2-ssd-NVMe is also 1 TB.
    I have two clone-stations A) Delock 63334 M2-Sata-SSD to identical stick. Cannot use it here since PCIe NVMe inside LAPTOP
    B) ICYBOX IB-2914MSCL-C31 Stick to SSD or 3.5 Sata-drive.

    It seens ICYBOX still isnt convinced direct cloning incl. bootable is always working. Bidirectional M.2 to Sata Cloning
  Today, 07:45 AM
    europanorama
    this tool seems most interesting simple and stable to work with an image.
    https://www.heise.de/news/Windows-Si...e-6027304.html
