Duplex-Printing Brother MFC-L2710DW only in apps not with Standard Windows-driver
Standard-windows print-app has duplex- option but is nonworking. e.g. when trying directprinting from websites. solution. print to pdf-option in printer-driver here: iprint & scan. NB. when trying to install once more the app is first deinstalling it. brother deinstaller only affects registry i was told.
after using the latter the other print-versions -shown in the list are still active. nuance paperport.
When whole package is installed(advised) one must use custom-installation always and uncheck PC-Fax since old driver there is blocking Core Protection Activation. Complicated procedure to solve that problem. see other thread.
so to print duplex from website one must first print to pdf-option in windows-driver. brother driver also has it. what nerves me when stores have no print-option. reduced size-too small-is a big nuisance.
