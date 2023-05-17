|
-
ATTENTION: Cheap Smartphone may have Firmware-infection.
ATTENTION: Cheap Smartphone may have Firmware-infection
2. After bank told two smartphones,one ultranew are under attack i searched for more informations: And found FW-infection.
and yes i found details about bank-app too. specific app infected. but i dont have it.
investigating now. reset didnt help. maybe only reinstallation of android.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules