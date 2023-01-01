

Windows Says Disk is Write Protected Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Windows Says Disk is Write Protected #1 Senior Member Join Date Mar 1999 Location Lisle, IL Posts 770 Windows Says Disk is Write Protected The D drive (Samsung SSD) had all my Data - Pictures, Documents, etc. Cloned my D drive to an NVMe on a USB adapter, removed the SSD, installed the NVMe on a PCIE adapter, and changed its drive letter to D.



Since then I have two issues:



1. Windows says the D drive is write protected. I've tried a few things I've found on line, Diskpart, Registry edit, etc., but nothing changed.



2. After any restart, File Explorer does not see the D drive. I have to go into disk management and assign the letter D to the partition.



3. The maker of the adapter said, "The drive was cloned or prep previously using a different method as a result it will not see it correctly here. If Windows can see the files as write-protected, you can copy to somewhere else, wipe the drive by re-prepping it (initialize, partition, and format) and restore the data back." I could not format it in Disk Management, but was able to with AOMEI Partition Manager, but Windows still says it's write protected.



Any ideas appreciated.



Windows 11

MSI B450-A PRO MAX

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

C drive - Samsung 980 PRO 1TB

D drive - Samsung 970 EVOPlus 500GB (the write protected one)

