|
-
Senior Member
Windows Says Disk is Write Protected
The D drive (Samsung SSD) had all my Data - Pictures, Documents, etc. Cloned my D drive to an NVMe on a USB adapter, removed the SSD, installed the NVMe on a PCIE adapter, and changed its drive letter to D.
Since then I have two issues:
1. Windows says the D drive is write protected. I've tried a few things I've found on line, Diskpart, Registry edit, etc., but nothing changed.
2. After any restart, File Explorer does not see the D drive. I have to go into disk management and assign the letter D to the partition.
3. The maker of the adapter said, "The drive was cloned or prep previously using a different method as a result it will not see it correctly here. If Windows can see the files as write-protected, you can copy to somewhere else, wipe the drive by re-prepping it (initialize, partition, and format) and restore the data back." I could not format it in Disk Management, but was able to with AOMEI Partition Manager, but Windows still says it's write protected.
Any ideas appreciated.
Windows 11
MSI B450-A PRO MAX
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
C drive - Samsung 980 PRO 1TB
D drive - Samsung 970 EVOPlus 500GB (the write protected one)
Strange women lyin' in ponds distributin' swords is no basis for a form of government.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules