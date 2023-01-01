Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: M2-Sata-SSD-adapter to attach stick inside asus Z87C on second sata-slot?

  1. Today, 12:07 AM #1
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    4,027

    M2-Sata-SSD-adapter to attach stick inside asus Z87C on second sata-slot?

    Its about reactivating nonresponsive(dead?) M2.Sata SSD stick Intenso 128gb in old 2013 Asus Z87C desptop i7 16/256/1 TB.
    other than attached externally on usb 3( usb 3.1 on dockingsation nonresponsive with working stick) maybe i could reactivate stick with no data-access? is there an adapter-solution for this MOBO Asus Z87C. Thanks a lot
    Trying there to revive a quick formatted SATA 2TB with the same illness. have no data-showed Raw.state. drive shown empty now. but i could recover dataa. testdisk waiting to be running. i am still thinking i got hacked.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:47 AM #2
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    4,027
    https://www.computerbase.de/forum/th...board.1859096/
    They discuss in german(maybe using chrome to translate)the use of M2- SSDs on Asus Z87A (mine Z87C)and others. and using/booting NVMe on the Asus with modded Bios- simple task.
    I have a videocard installed. SSD/Sata combo 256/1TB. 4x4 gb ram. would upgrade to 4x8=32gb max. Asus Z87
    C. Win 7 still installed. after 6 months of nonuse-no power. had to replace battery and enter cmos to reactivate.
    There is a bios update on 2014 for 4th gen. processors and stability.
    Last edited by europanorama; Today at 12:59 AM.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules