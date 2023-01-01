Thread: M2-Sata-SSD-adapter to attach stick inside asus Z87C on second sata-slot?

|
M2-Sata-SSD-adapter to attach stick inside asus Z87C on second sata-slot?
Its about reactivating nonresponsive(dead?) M2.Sata SSD stick Intenso 128gb in old 2013 Asus Z87C desptop i7 16/256/1 TB.
other than attached externally on usb 3( usb 3.1 on dockingsation nonresponsive with working stick) maybe i could reactivate stick with no data-access? is there an adapter-solution for this MOBO Asus Z87C. Thanks a lot
Trying there to revive a quick formatted SATA 2TB with the same illness. have no data-showed Raw.state. drive shown empty now. but i could recover dataa. testdisk waiting to be running. i am still thinking i got hacked.
https://www.computerbase.de/forum/th...board.1859096/
They discuss in german(maybe using chrome to translate)the use of M2- SSDs on Asus Z87A (mine Z87C)and others. and using/booting NVMe on the Asus with modded Bios- simple task.
I have a videocard installed. SSD/Sata combo 256/1TB. 4x4 gb ram. would upgrade to 4x8=32gb max. Asus Z87
C. Win 7 still installed. after 6 months of nonuse-no power. had to replace battery and enter cmos to reactivate.
There is a bios update on 2014 for 4th gen. processors and stability.
