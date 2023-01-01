MSI B450-A Pro Max
Samsung 980 Pro NMVe 1TB
Ryzen 7 5700G
Trying to do a clean install of Windows 11 from a USB thumb drive and keep getting the attached message. The NMVe is formatted and my son thinks that maybe it's looking for it's driver, however all I see on Samsung's site are drivers to load while in Windows. It's recognized in the BIOS and I could run a test on it from there. All the other hardware was in the system already.
Any ideas what it's looking for and how to get past this?
Thanksthumbnail_IMG_0155.jpg