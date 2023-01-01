

Printer Problem Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Printer Problem #1 Member Join Date Mar 2007 Posts 249 Printer Problem It's been a long time since I posted, but now I've come up with a problem and need your expert help. It's about my printer.



I'm using an Epson Artisan 837. I've had it for a number of years, and generally enjoy it. It serves my needs. Suddenly it has developed an ink problem. It's dumping light magenta ink as it prints. Most times when I print something the page will have splotches of light magenta ink scattered randomly over the page. This is not only unacceptable on a finished product, but also wastes a great deal of ink.



I have two questions. Why is my printer doing this, and how can I fix it?



