Thread: Docking station IDE/SATA doesnt recognize most of my old IDE-drives.

    europanorama
    Docking station IDE/SATA doesnt recognize most of my old IDE-drives.

    yes it depends clean contacts and jumpers(if needed) also if old IDE-PATA-drives are recognized here on w10.
    cleaned contacts on board too now and all others. but my second combo-docking-station 875D by motbsid dot com-red-black one.(first one wrong nonworking IDE-power) cannot display most of my old IDE-drives.
    But adapter can!!!!maybe a defect
    will then get more expensive Startec docking -station which has external IDE-adapter.
    NB: mounting IDE in dockingstation sometimes not easy. and some drive cannot be mounted at all thanks to edge-shape at power-socket side. socket not at edge of drive. even have found a drive where power-socket is reversed!
    one sata-drive has even MOLEX-power-socket added.
    regarding contact-systems inside board. design in newer sata-drives seem not ideal since over the years contacts will be dirty. we have needle-design. contact protected in socket.=best. we have soldered electric wire and we have clipped flat wires. easy detachable. and protected.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    europanorama
    http://motbsid.com/
    software needed for cloning on the 875D
    thats the only IDE/SATA-real combo-dockingstation which ebay is spitting out. the other one is nonuseable since ide-socket inside must be shaved(two-part-socket removed first is best idea).
    the alternative is Startec with external IDE-adapter.
    will now get that one since i have IDE-troubles. see intro.
    Hope Startec swallowing all my IDE-drives. yes 3.5 and 2.5 on the 875D. dont have working 2.5"
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    europanorama
    Startech Unidocku33. IDE-cableslot at the side. USB 3.0!!
    https://www.ebay.ch/itm/295234492888...sAAOSwyvxjLXqM
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
