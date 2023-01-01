Thread: Docking station IDE/SATA doesnt recognize most of my old IDE-drives.

|
Docking station IDE/SATA doesnt recognize most of my old IDE-drives.
yes it depends clean contacts and jumpers(if needed) also if old IDE-PATA-drives are recognized here on w10.
cleaned contacts on board too now and all others. but my second combo-docking-station 875D by motbsid dot com-red-black one.(first one wrong nonworking IDE-power) cannot display most of my old IDE-drives.
But adapter can!!!!maybe a defect
will then get more expensive Startec docking -station which has external IDE-adapter.
NB: mounting IDE in dockingstation sometimes not easy. and some drive cannot be mounted at all thanks to edge-shape at power-socket side. socket not at edge of drive. even have found a drive where power-socket is reversed!
one sata-drive has even MOLEX-power-socket added.
regarding contact-systems inside board. design in newer sata-drives seem not ideal since over the years contacts will be dirty. we have needle-design. contact protected in socket.=best. we have soldered electric wire and we have clipped flat wires. easy detachable. and protected.
http://motbsid.com/
software needed for cloning on the 875D
thats the only IDE/SATA-real combo-dockingstation which ebay is spitting out. the other one is nonuseable since ide-socket inside must be shaved(two-part-socket removed first is best idea).
the alternative is Startec with external IDE-adapter.
will now get that one since i have IDE-troubles. see intro.
Hope Startec swallowing all my IDE-drives. yes 3.5 and 2.5 on the 875D. dont have working 2.5"
Startech Unidocku33. IDE-cableslot at the side. USB 3.0!!
https://www.ebay.ch/itm/295234492888...sAAOSwyvxjLXqM
