Thread: Adwcleaner-Settings are still unclear

|
-
Adwcleaner-Settings are still unclear
https://support.malwarebytes.com/hc/...ation-settings
which setting must be enabled.
only these two are default.
Delete tracing keys: Delete all Tracing keys.
Reset Winsock: Reset Winsock settings to default values.
i deleted preinstalled acer-software
I lost my notes from a different site. but they will reappear.
NB: when i had internet-access-troubles this was the rescue:
Reset TCP/IP: Reset TCP/IP settings to default values.
----------------
a bit of german explenations
at least i know what should be left alone
https://www.pcwelt.de/article/120602...-erklaert.html
Many thanks for the decadeslong help. without you me and my father would be lost.
Last edited by europanorama; Today at 07:43 AM.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules