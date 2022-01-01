|
-
External Sata drive(docking station) on Win10 UltrabookNo more Data-access
Had my old Sata-HDD on docking station since some time one week. all of a sudden no more data was shown. partition-type not accepted anymore. tried to change finally could reassociate with Aomei partitions assistent. also deleted partion(no data loss-version) and rebuilt NTFS type. i cannot see data anymore. maybe i must make system-restore? i ran glary utilities.¨pro version.
