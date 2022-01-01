Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: m2 SSD Sata III corrupt?

  1. Today, 06:48 AM #1
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    3,952

    m2 SSD Sata III corrupt?

    128gb drive in case almost full all of a sudden didnt show up anymore.
    cleaned all contacts and doublechecked box/case. new stick working.
    when i checked again it wants to initialyze wrong data-system (gpt) .windows 10 here.
    1tb.SSD.^
    will now check on other ultrabook.
    is this a task for testdisk? older data saved.

    if testdisk is needed is it avised to run it from a stick. then i cannot do on this speedy ultrabook since no access to cmos setup-defective screeen and keyboard. must use slower ultrabook.
    thanks a lot
    Last edited by europanorama; Today at 06:50 AM.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules