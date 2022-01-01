Thread: m2 SSD Sata III corrupt?

|
m2 SSD Sata III corrupt?
128gb drive in case almost full all of a sudden didnt show up anymore.
cleaned all contacts and doublechecked box/case. new stick working.
when i checked again it wants to initialyze wrong data-system (gpt) .windows 10 here.
1tb.SSD.^
will now check on other ultrabook.
is this a task for testdisk? older data saved.
if testdisk is needed is it avised to run it from a stick. then i cannot do on this speedy ultrabook since no access to cmos setup-defective screeen and keyboard. must use slower ultrabook.
thanks a lot
