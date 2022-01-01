Thread: Universal Ide-Sata-adapter on win10. IDE drive not recognized

|
Universal Ide-Sata-adapter on win10. IDE drive not recognized
I remember once tested ide/sata-hdd-adapter on older pcs. have now two.
sata-hotswapped working on win10 ultrabook.
but i cant hear power on ide-drives. have many could check all of them.
i wonder if i can enter bios with external keyboard. orginal built-i n dead. acer ultrabook swift 5. commented elsewhere. could check with second ultabook. changings in bios needed?
once had a 2 1/2 sata drive attached. now dead. dont have second one.
must i hear motor as power is on or only when data are searched? thanks a lot
forgot to tell i switched from hub to onboard usb-slot. didnt help
one must know on that device also screen is dead. i am on external devices: screen and KB.
maybe worth testing docking station. but the only one i have is wrong construction discussed here and on YT. unbelievable designers contact nonworking due to stupidity.
there is a clever better alternative from Startech?
