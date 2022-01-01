|
Is Microsoft sleeping? Again audio blocked after win-update Win10-Systemrestore
Synaptics aka conexant audio driver updating doesnt help when windows 10-update is blocking again audio. Only systemrestore helped me twice in one day since first systemrestore had been overruled by repeated windows-updating..... have now blocked it for the max. of 35 days.
Will Microsoft then do their homework? i have my doubts. its an old problem.
