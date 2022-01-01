|
-
Be Aware!!! OperaVPN and ProtonVPN not secure!!!
Was on an ebay like swissportal with OperaVPN and it showed Ukrainia.
Was on Internet with Opera- ProtonVPN aktivated for the first time-and it showed Russia.
Hadnt changed default server-location USA.
We know there were severe hacking coming from Russia these days in europe.
Some years ago i had a card-attack. hackers sending and retrieving small amount of money. max. 5 chf. then asked/called -with my phonenumber-to block my card. several days later i contacted helpline.
3 florida companies affected 5 actions done on my account which has few traffic and very little money.
