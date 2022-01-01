

Forum

General Tech

Technical Support

Securely cloning-Interesting report-AOMEI Partition Assistant Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Securely cloning-Interesting report-AOMEI Partition Assistant #1 Ultimate Member Join Date Jul 2001 Location Basel-Switzerland Posts 3,925 Securely cloning-Interesting report-AOMEI Partition Assistant https://www.diskpart.com/clone/clone...sata-1984.html

since i was struggling a lot with non-bootable Sata-Drives on my old Winxp-mainboard i am lucky that report could lead to a succesful end.

What puzzles me is this:

Due to these advantages, SATA hard drives generally replaced IDE. If your computer with IDE hard drive becomes very slow, you can try to clone IDE hard drive to SSD (with SATA port). But how to securely clone IDE hard drive to SATA without boot issues in Windows 11/10/8/7?



Is this meant?

Old IDE drive cloned to Sata ( SSD-Sata) with the help of win10-pc?

a) so win10-drive is used and IDE and destination-drive are added via USB? i have at the moment only a slow celeron ultrabook 4/64 win10s available to go to BIOS. can only use USB there.

or should i reactivate win7-i7 desktop and attach destination Sata-HDD on second slot replacing data-drive?

on newer old pc i have also SSD-win7-drive installed. maybe better having that one in mind. and cloning SATA to SSD if ever.

These were the two very old early 2004-desktops which where affected both by capacity plague. on one i couldnt use second port anymore so cloning was a big mess. til now i couldnt clone HDD there. copying no problem.

google showing a lot of problems with cloning systemdrives. www.stereopan.tk

underreconstruction

3Daeropanorama

was: 3DMarspanoramas

3DVideos

www.3dmedia.ch

www.3dmusic.ch underreconstruction3Daeropanoramawas: 3DMarspanoramas3DVideos Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules











