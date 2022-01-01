|
-
Perfect HDD/Sata-drive-Box/Container searched. Not Orico
Have two versions of Oricos Plastic HDD-containers. Both are are of bad quality-have sharp edges. Spent a lot of time shaving them down-and after certain time parts are falling apart.
So which good HDD/Sata/SSD 2.5 inch containers are around? Thanks a lot
Good ones can be piled up and stick together.
