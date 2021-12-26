Thread: Brother printer-driver BrUsbSib.sys(oem37.inf) blocking Core Protection-win10s.

|
Brother printer-driver BrUsbSib.sys(oem37.inf) blocking Core Protection-win10s.
Have big problems with Brother-Printer-Software(for MFC-L2710DW multifunctional Laserprinter) blocking activating Core Protection(german: Kernisolierung). see attached image.
there are workarounds. pnputil /delete-driver (name of driver) didnt work. since oem37.inf is used by multiple instances. windows 10 stopped it.
best was using deinstaller by brother. it will not remove software at all. only registry-remains.
But then had problems with no more Duplex-printing.
Lately installed software the right way. But in device-manager i saw exclamation mark.
No i am unsure what next.
I am also unsure if core protection was activated when in installed.
could check my other ultrabook for the same problem again. there it happended for the first time.
deleted driver in device-manager but only deleting with brother deinstaller unblocked core protection-activation.
as a result duplex-printing is greyed out inb pdf xchange viewer. alternative pdf program(dont remember maybe pdf viewer plus) seems integrated in SW. which i removed also using deinstallation in brother utilities
I can print but not scanning without Bro-SW. Brother must take care of this problem. win10s and 10 are declaring the driverfile BrUsbSib.sys(oem37.inf) as dangerous.Kernisolierung Brother Treiberblockierung.jpg
Brother seems to have solved the Core Protection-problem but Duplex-printing outside Brother-Printing-app/driver remains blocked.
Tried multipe pdf- programs now. no duplex. in last one one can activate(a bit hidden) but no result.
Pdf xchange viewer, lite version and editor. last one installed(have 1 year trial) Soda pdf.
Nothing can be changed in windows 10 itself-10s to be precise here.
Core Protection blocking solved-Not Duplex outside Brother-SW
News about driver-compatibility. I am surprised.
coming from here:
https://support.microsoft.com/de-de/...9-de7ca31d2b37
https://support.brother.com/g/s/id/o...10s.html#mfc-j
MFC-L2710DW is listed and compatible
Only Utilities nonworking. Had them once installed. not anymore.
Brother original drivers on the CD-ROM/DVD-ROM bundled with your Brother machine or available in the download page are NOT compatible with Windows 10 S.
-------------------------------
Utility softwares (ControlCenter/ PC-FAX software/ BRAdmin Light/ PaperPort/ Presto! PageManager .etc) are NOT compatible with Windows 10 S.
Any models not listed below DO NOT support Windows 10 S.
------------------------
in my case duplex only possible within brother-software. can live with it. latest installation was auto-update. so not complete package installed. yes i dont see utilities anymore with deinstaller integrated.
will check the same on win 10 machine and reinstall driver.
