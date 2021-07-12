|
-
Junior Member
HTPC no signal unless DLP TV turned on first
I have my HTPC running win7 home connected to an Onkyo 8 series AVR then to a Mitsubishi DLP. The HTPC video card is Nvidia geforce GT430. If I wake the computer before I turn the TV and AVR on I get no signal. If I power on TV and AVR before I wake up the HTPC no problem. When I am having the no signal problem if I put the HTPC to sleep or logoff or restart then I get the signal. Connections are HTPC HDMI to AVR HDMI to TV.
Is this a handshake problem? How can I force the signal when the HTPC is already running?
Any advice is appreciated.
