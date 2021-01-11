Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: MBR tp GPT Conversion - Can't Boot

  11-01-2021, 01:05 PM
    TonyMan
    MBR tp GPT Conversion - Can't Boot

    I recently converted my disk to GPT in anticipation of Windows 11, went smooth. I just did the same to my wife's PC and now it boots to a black screen that says "Reboot and Select proper boot device or Insert Boot Media in selected Boot device and and press a key...". It will not allow me into the BIOS to change the boot device to UEFI. I've keep tapping Delete after turning on, but no luck. After I did my PC I could go right into the BIOS and make the change. Right now I'm just stuck and can't seem to get anywhere.

    MSI B450-A Pro Max AMD AM4 ATX Motherboard
    AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
    SanDisk SSD
  11-02-2021, 08:56 AM
    TonyMan
    Actually got it working. I had a clone of the disk that was still MBR. I connected it, was able to boot to the BIOS, changed the UEFI setting, and all is good now,
  11-02-2021, 09:28 AM
    SpywareDr
    Cool!
