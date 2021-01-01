

PC Won't Boot, ACPI BIOS ERROR Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PC Won't Boot, ACPI BIOS ERROR #1 Senior Member Join Date Mar 1999 Location Lisle, IL Posts 754 PC Won't Boot, ACPI BIOS ERROR My wife's PC won't boot, gets the attached message after about 3 or 4 minutes. I looked at the BIOS and didn't see anything suspicious. Once it also said ACPI BIOS ERROR in the message. I did notice the BIOS said it was last Sunday evening. Thinking the batter was bad I changed it and wondering if that cleared the BIOS because now it just gets a black screen and the monitor does not see an input. I tried a UBCD but it wouldn't boot to that. Everything I read about ACPI indicates troubleshooting from either the BIOS or Window and I cannot get to them.



It's an old MSI 970A-G43 motherboard, AMD FX-6300, SanDisk SSD, and 16 GIG DDR3.



Looking for any suggestions for next steps.



Thanks



Error.jpg Last edited by TonyMan; Yesterday at 11:51 PM . Reason: Adding system specs

