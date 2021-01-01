Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: PC Won't Boot, ACPI BIOS ERROR

  1. Yesterday, 11:38 PM #1
    TonyMan
    TonyMan is offline
    Senior Member TonyMan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 1999
    Location
    Lisle, IL
    Posts
    754

    PC Won't Boot, ACPI BIOS ERROR

    My wife's PC won't boot, gets the attached message after about 3 or 4 minutes. I looked at the BIOS and didn't see anything suspicious. Once it also said ACPI BIOS ERROR in the message. I did notice the BIOS said it was last Sunday evening. Thinking the batter was bad I changed it and wondering if that cleared the BIOS because now it just gets a black screen and the monitor does not see an input. I tried a UBCD but it wouldn't boot to that. Everything I read about ACPI indicates troubleshooting from either the BIOS or Window and I cannot get to them.

    It's an old MSI 970A-G43 motherboard, AMD FX-6300, SanDisk SSD, and 16 GIG DDR3.

    Looking for any suggestions for next steps.

    Thanks

    Error.jpg
    Last edited by TonyMan; Yesterday at 11:51 PM. Reason: Adding system specs
    Strange women lyin' in ponds distributin' swords is no basis for a form of government.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules