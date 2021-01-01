Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Fan-equipped M.2 NVMe SSD bootable stick-enclosure avaiable?

    europanorama
    Fan-equipped M.2 NVMe SSD bootable stick-enclosure avaiable?

    A) Nonbootable
    I have a clone-station with not only thermal pads but also fan
    (ICY BOX IB-2912MCL-C31) for M.2-NVMe SSD. But its not bootable
    can be opened without tool.

    Sata-version hasnt thermal pad:for M.2 Sata SSD
    IB-2812CL-U3
    Also non-bootable.
    B) Bootable
    NB: DELOCK 42600 is a bootable enclosure but without FAN. M.2 NVMe SSD

    I have a nobootable one with thermal pad. Delock 42000 for same as above

    Is there a single M.2 -NVMe SSD-Enclosure with thermal pad AND Fan?

    UPDATE:
    This one has Thermal Pad + Fan But seems nonbootable
    https://www.glotrends-store.com/libra-p0056.html
    europanorama
    fan but nonbootable
    https://www.amazon.com/Yottamaster-E.../dp/B08FBWBSVL
    【Boots Up- Get fast access to game】
    Dont really know if windows-booting
