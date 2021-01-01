Thread: Fan-equipped M.2 NVMe SSD bootable stick-enclosure avaiable?

|
Fan-equipped M.2 NVMe SSD bootable stick-enclosure avaiable?
A) Nonbootable
I have a clone-station with not only thermal pads but also fan
(ICY BOX IB-2912MCL-C31) for M.2-NVMe SSD. But its not bootable
can be opened without tool.
Sata-version hasnt thermal pad:for M.2 Sata SSD
IB-2812CL-U3
Also non-bootable.
B) Bootable
NB: DELOCK 42600 is a bootable enclosure but without FAN. M.2 NVMe SSD
I have a nobootable one with thermal pad. Delock 42000 for same as above
Is there a single M.2 -NVMe SSD-Enclosure with thermal pad AND Fan?
UPDATE:
This one has Thermal Pad + Fan But seems nonbootable
https://www.glotrends-store.com/libra-p0056.html
-
fan but nonbootable
https://www.amazon.com/Yottamaster-E.../dp/B08FBWBSVL
【Boots Up- Get fast access to game】
Dont really know if windows-booting
