Memory Hello out there....

It has been hard to remember if I was told before but my question is about Computer Memory and motherboard compatibility....

The Timing is the part I am having a hard time with....

The board says 16 and all the memory does not match the four 16 16 16 16....

sometimes these numbers are different some times the number is 14....

I have looked all over to find the importance of these numbers and if the memory will or will not be compatible before I purchase it...

Can any one direct me to a good clear explanation or tell me now...?

