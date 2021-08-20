Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Ultrabook with nonworking keyboard and screen. Entering Cmost-Setup possible?

  08-20-2021, 09:05 AM
    europanorama
    Ultrabook with nonworking keyboard and screen. Entering Cmost-Setup possible?

    To backup removable NVME-stick i can do that within windows 10 here using Aomei Backupper.
    But to recover i need bootable stick. First i must change bootorder in Bios.
    I know when using save mode for other purposes external monitor is black and built-in is dead(forever).
    I have to blindly navigate by finding out from a second ultrabook-also from acer but not the same model how to trigger keys.

    1. Is this also the case when trying to navigate to bios.
    2. external wifi-keyboard working? or do i have to use a cabled keyboard? will external screen show bios?

    B: i could remove stick and clone and check if clone is working. simpler way if above is needed.
    C: the weaker Acer Spin 1-111 had ssd built-in. so i must navigate to bios in any case.
    Many thanks
    Btw: By offering now Gorilla-Glass-screens on their new Swift 5 Acer is confessing their older screen were not reliable. The also have now semirugged Ultrabooks.
    with Swift 5 i had a light drop at 45cm. also keyboard died. both after a 1 or 2 days-delay.
    Spin 1-111 had FOUR heavy drops from 80cm only one hinge is halfdefective no more full 360 rotation. 1.25kg Swift 5 almost 1kg only.
  08-24-2021, 08:46 AM
    europanorama
    External screen also doesnt see Cmos-setup/Bios when using cable-keyboard. i wonder if built-in keyboard is needed to enter. most probably it will also not showup.
