Thread: Initializing SSD M2 in Docking/Clone Station- No Drive seen

Initializing SSD M2 in Docking/Clone Station- No Drive seen
I Admin-mode of Win10 i have new ICY BoX IB-2812CL_U3 with 1 Tb Intel M2-stick SSD M2 the same like in my ultrabook.
NB: Instruction telling it can be handled toolless. a Joke. not mentioning the two screws to remove.
2.Manual telling green led will come. but only blue led seen. i switched usb-slots.
Nothing is working no SSD seen.
3. I will get a simple container with fan. maybe best waiting and test with it. i cleaned contacts.
havent yet found a possible instruction to change setting in BIOS.
1. have core-protection enabled on both ultrabooks.
2. will now check on second slower ultrabook. both newer date 2018 and 2019.
Solved- Docking Station for SSD Sata AHCI. Stick NVme M2!!
Wrong docking-clone-station.
Right one IB-2912MCL-C31 from icy box
