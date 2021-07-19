Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Initializing SSD M2 in Docking/Clone Station- No Drive seen

    europanorama
    Initializing SSD M2 in Docking/Clone Station- No Drive seen

    I Admin-mode of Win10 i have new ICY BoX IB-2812CL_U3 with 1 Tb Intel M2-stick SSD M2 the same like in my ultrabook.
    NB: Instruction telling it can be handled toolless. a Joke. not mentioning the two screws to remove.

    2.Manual telling green led will come. but only blue led seen. i switched usb-slots.
    Nothing is working no SSD seen.

    3. I will get a simple container with fan. maybe best waiting and test with it. i cleaned contacts.
    europanorama
    havent yet found a possible instruction to change setting in BIOS.
    europanorama
    1. have core-protection enabled on both ultrabooks.
    2. will now check on second slower ultrabook. both newer date 2018 and 2019.
    europanorama
    5v psu also doesnt help
    europanorama
    Solved- Docking Station for SSD Sata AHCI. Stick NVme M2!!

    Wrong docking-clone-station.
    Right one IB-2912MCL-C31 from icy box
