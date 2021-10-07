|
SSD-temperature-cannot find anymore
could display ssd-temperature after i started an intel-tool which was asked to be updated in win10. see image(crop)ssdtemp.jpg
when i go to start-menue intel checking all the listing doesnt show it up again.
and this doesnt work eighter
https://www.howto-connect.com/check-...re-windows-10/
nor the majorgeeks hint.
instead of using a noisy cooling-unit i have simply added a cooling-pad/ice-pad(wrapped up) under the slits/ssd-location. temp dropped immediately from 45 to 35°C.
cpucool doesnt show me temperatures! i am upset.
maybe i should instal crystaldiskinfo.
on all my earlier pcs i had temp-infos shown in info-line. thanks a lot
