Thread: Duplex-printing or two pages on one A4-sheet

|
-
Duplex-printing or two pages on one A4-sheet
Have troubles understanding or handling duplex-printing from pdfxchangeviewer.
pdf-pages of a manual had been extracted to get one language.
i cannot display one fullsize-page. it seems original is tiny.
2. i cannot make the app show dual-pages on one sheet.
Maybe i must reinstall printer-software. since i cannot see the printer. i see other printing options.
Brother MFC L2710DW
Multifunction b+w laserprinter
Thanks
maybe pdf-app is making troubles so they can sell the full version. but they do not want to show its price, one must ask.. trackersoftware
here instructions are clear.
https://pdf-xchange.eu/epdfx6/print.htm
NB: i am using old xchange viewer since it has a typewriting-option which is omitted in the free new editor-version. maybe i err and they changed that. will try the trial-version.
May problem is when i print image is not full size.
2. cannot display two pages on one sheet.
https://www.pdf-xchange.de/ekurs/druck.php
this is the printer-software or add of them. everything clear there.
Solved i hope:
One must display right before printing started.
Last edited by europanorama; 07-06-2021 at 01:23 AM.
-
had to enlarge to 200% and layout had to be done before start printing. Next would be duplex to cut page-size from 20 to 10.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules