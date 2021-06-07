Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Duplex-printing or two pages on one A4-sheet

    europanorama
    Duplex-printing or two pages on one A4-sheet

    Have troubles understanding or handling duplex-printing from pdfxchangeviewer.

    pdf-pages of a manual had been extracted to get one language.

    i cannot display one fullsize-page. it seems original is tiny.
    2. i cannot make the app show dual-pages on one sheet.
    Maybe i must reinstall printer-software. since i cannot see the printer. i see other printing options.
    Brother MFC L2710DW
    Multifunction b+w laserprinter
    Thanks
    maybe pdf-app is making troubles so they can sell the full version. but they do not want to show its price, one must ask.. trackersoftware
    here instructions are clear.
    https://pdf-xchange.eu/epdfx6/print.htm
    NB: i am using old xchange viewer since it has a typewriting-option which is omitted in the free new editor-version. maybe i err and they changed that. will try the trial-version.

    May problem is when i print image is not full size.
    2. cannot display two pages on one sheet.
    https://www.pdf-xchange.de/ekurs/druck.php
    this is the printer-software or add of them. everything clear there.

    Solved i hope:
    One must display right before printing started.
    europanorama
    had to enlarge to 200% and layout had to be done before start printing. Next would be duplex to cut page-size from 20 to 10.
