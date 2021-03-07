Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Backing up 1 TB systemdrive- SSD- Which Backup-Software is used here?

  1. 07-03-2021, 01:56 AM #1
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    3,846

    Backing up 1 TB systemdrive- SSD- Which Backup-Software is used here?

    backup in the desktop-pc-times with HDDs i used Boot-CDs of backup-software to backup systemdrives.
    Now on Ultrabook 1TB SDD i used AOMEI Backupper. beside that i use glary backup on a different SSD. But i cant identify. Forgot to name the drive!
    maybe its Windows 10 backup. one folder is called: WindowsImageBackup. directory showing 193TB used. no further data visible showing size.


    1. is the latter Windows 10-systemdrive-backup?

    2. if drive cannot boot how to recover since i didnt make a bootable stick yet?
    Must the backup then on a bootable stick or better getting an external optical drive or making a bootable external SSD-drive?
    Many thanks.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 07-03-2021, 10:34 PM #2
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    3,846
    Reminder: I backup up my systemdrive with these 3 tools:
    a) AOIMEO-Backupper
    b) Glary
    c) Win 10-Backup.
    Found a)
    In search of b and c-data. maybe c found.

    maybe best doing one more Glary-backup to a new drive and check.

    What must be done to recover this data when systemdrive is not booting anymore or stands still. Thanks a lot.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 07-05-2021, 11:42 AM #3
    SpywareDr
    SpywareDr is offline
    Moderator
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Maryland, USA
    Posts
    636
    1) Yes, WindowsImageBackup is a Winows backu. More info: https://www.google.com/search?q=site...2windows+10%22

    2) Make a "bootable stick" using a working computer, then boot the computer with the non-bootable drive with it. (Note that Microsoft intentionally does not allow Windows to be installed on an external USB drive).
    Doc
    Security Planner (Bruce Schneier advisor)
    Guide to Not Getting Hacked
    Surveillance Self-Defense
    Digital Security Low Hanging Fruit
    DSaP for Human Rights Defenders
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 07-06-2021, 04:33 AM #4
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    3,846
    its systemrecovery-backup. when found external source i could delete oldest backupfile.
    thanks a lot

    What puzzles me is data on Onedrive. above all since i havent synched it anymore but i pay for more data. should store these externally also. like all my other data. More puzzling on my tiny 64gb-ultrabook. soon no more space. changed strategy on 1TB-ultrabook.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 07-06-2021, 11:50 AM #5
    SpywareDr
    SpywareDr is offline
    Moderator
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Maryland, USA
    Posts
    636
    Helpful OneDrive articles: https://www.askwoody.com/newsletter/...tion-onedrive/
    Doc
    Security Planner (Bruce Schneier advisor)
    Guide to Not Getting Hacked
    Surveillance Self-Defense
    Digital Security Low Hanging Fruit
    DSaP for Human Rights Defenders
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules