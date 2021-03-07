Thread: Backing up 1 TB systemdrive- SSD- Which Backup-Software is used here?

|
-
Backing up 1 TB systemdrive- SSD- Which Backup-Software is used here?
backup in the desktop-pc-times with HDDs i used Boot-CDs of backup-software to backup systemdrives.
Now on Ultrabook 1TB SDD i used AOMEI Backupper. beside that i use glary backup on a different SSD. But i cant identify. Forgot to name the drive!
maybe its Windows 10 backup. one folder is called: WindowsImageBackup. directory showing 193TB used. no further data visible showing size.
1. is the latter Windows 10-systemdrive-backup?
2. if drive cannot boot how to recover since i didnt make a bootable stick yet?
Must the backup then on a bootable stick or better getting an external optical drive or making a bootable external SSD-drive?
Many thanks.
-
Reminder: I backup up my systemdrive with these 3 tools:
a) AOIMEO-Backupper
b) Glary
c) Win 10-Backup.
Found a)
In search of b and c-data. maybe c found.
maybe best doing one more Glary-backup to a new drive and check.
What must be done to recover this data when systemdrive is not booting anymore or stands still. Thanks a lot.
-
1) Yes, WindowsImageBackup is a Winows backu. More info: https://www.google.com/search?q=site...2windows+10%22
2) Make a "bootable stick" using a working computer, then boot the computer with the non-bootable drive with it. (Note that Microsoft intentionally does not allow Windows to be installed on an external USB drive).
-
its systemrecovery-backup. when found external source i could delete oldest backupfile.
thanks a lot
What puzzles me is data on Onedrive. above all since i havent synched it anymore but i pay for more data. should store these externally also. like all my other data. More puzzling on my tiny 64gb-ultrabook. soon no more space. changed strategy on 1TB-ultrabook.
-
