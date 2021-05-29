Thread: New SSD-drive in docking station-Win 10 doesnt see it.

|
New SSD-drive in docking station-Win 10 doesnt see it.
Want to make a backup of my 1 TB SSD-systemdrive. 140 of 952gb is used. will hardly be larger than 200 and not reach thje full 250 gb of Samsung 250 EVO.
Data is saved on external SSD mostly. and on cloud.
Magician samsungs tool is seen the drive but not windows 10.
How to setup to make drive visible?
UPDATE:
Is this the way to go?
https://www.diskpart.com/windows-10/...indows-10.html
a bit unprecise: select disk no x. would be right
online command not needed, already online.
remaining commands made in windows management in admin-account.
unsure whether i should convert to mbr or gpt. its backup only windows 10 drive. 250gb.no cloning.
windows-drive-management doesnt see the SSD.
DRIVE-Letter not set the reason.
dont know how and where to set a drive-letter. drive cannot be seen outside device manager.
already had done that. forgotten.
will now use this samsung-tool
https://www.diskpart.com/de/articles...rmatieren.html
trying to format to ntfs. nothing is happening maybe i need patience. havent seen the open cmd-window....
