Thread: How is called the google-website-certification-process?

|
-
How is called the google-website-certification-process?
I forgot the naming of the google website-certification-process or tool.
when i was forwarding my old stuff sitting in imagehosters i had to go throught that process.
meanwhile i had to change things and access to www.auschwitzpanorama.tk is denied again!
-
this is the new imagehoster
https://ibb.co/nLy1xxf
this the domain from where i am forwarding
www.auschwitzpanorama.tk
Forwarding working now. i changed from cloaking to redirecting http 301 forwarding.
Last edited by europanorama; 04-23-2021 at 06:09 PM.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules