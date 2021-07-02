Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Which tool to recognize type of USB-stick 1/2 TB

  1. 02-07-2021, 01:20 AM #1
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    3,826

    Which tool to recognize type of USB-stick 1/2 TB

    As i told in PC Deals and Steals i had a fraud with a non SSD-m1-NVMe-stick. both 1 and 2 TB.
    They cannot be SSD since speed is half of what Sata III-counterpart is delivering.

    Is there a tool to test fake-sticks? Thanks
    Update:
    this one should help
    H2testw
    https://www.computerbild.de/artikel/...-22347903.html
    Last edited by europanorama; 02-07-2021 at 01:25 AM.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:52 AM #2
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    3,826
    H2testw running is taking forever! and filling 1TB data too.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules