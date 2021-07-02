Thread: Which tool to recognize type of USB-stick 1/2 TB

|
Which tool to recognize type of USB-stick 1/2 TB
As i told in PC Deals and Steals i had a fraud with a non SSD-m1-NVMe-stick. both 1 and 2 TB.
They cannot be SSD since speed is half of what Sata III-counterpart is delivering.
Is there a tool to test fake-sticks? Thanks
Update:
this one should help
H2testw
https://www.computerbild.de/artikel/...-22347903.html
H2testw running is taking forever! and filling 1TB data too.
