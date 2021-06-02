Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FRAUD-STAY AWAY from SSD-m2-MVMe-offer. They dont ship it. only Standard Stick

  02-06-2021, 09:26 AM
    europanorama
    FRAUD-STAY AWAY from SSD-m2-MVMe-offer. They dont ship it. only Standard Stick

    https://www.chikeer.com/products/40-...le-ssd-1tb-2tb
    DONT EVER THINK ABOUT BUYIUNG.
    its a fraud.
    this is what you get
    Its half of SSD-SATA III. m2-NVMe must have twice its speed.ssd fraud.jpg
  Today, 12:50 AM
    europanorama
    bought 1 + 2 TB for 49.98 usd incl. shipping. difference 34 usd. they offered 8 then 12 usd compensation. sending back too expensive. and they told its free..... chinese irreal thinking. since they didnt reply official complaint of mine paypal is now taking over, money is blocked. PP has now an easier complaint/help-system.
    There are now FIVE accounts on FB all leading to the same shopping-portal and SSD-sticks usb 3.0 12mbps slow speed one will get. see image above.. NEVER EVER BUY FROM THEM or you will lose time and money.
