Thread: FRAUD-STAY AWAY from SSD-m2-MVMe-offer. They dont ship it. only Standard Stick

FRAUD-STAY AWAY from SSD-m2-MVMe-offer. They dont ship it. only Standard Stick
https://www.chikeer.com/products/40-...le-ssd-1tb-2tb
DONT EVER THINK ABOUT BUYIUNG.
its a fraud.
this is what you get
Its half of SSD-SATA III. m2-NVMe must have twice its speed.ssd fraud.jpg
bought 1 + 2 TB for 49.98 usd incl. shipping. difference 34 usd. they offered 8 then 12 usd compensation. sending back too expensive. and they told its free..... chinese irreal thinking. since they didnt reply official complaint of mine paypal is now taking over, money is blocked. PP has now an easier complaint/help-system.
There are now FIVE accounts on FB all leading to the same shopping-portal and SSD-sticks usb 3.0 12mbps slow speed one will get. see image above.. NEVER EVER BUY FROM THEM or you will lose time and money.
