Formatting 2 TB-USB-Stick
From a fraud-instead of a 2TB SSD m2-NVMe i have got a standard USB-stick.
I measured half if the speed of a real SSD-m2-SATA III chip-case.
it was eFat-formatted. Should i format NTFS to test writing-speed?
inside Win 10 formatting normal is slow. can i speed format when data is removed?
will let you know seperately from which offer you must stay away
