Thread: "Price tracker - Otsledit" Chrome web store opens Otsledit tab after login

  1. 01-23-2021, 07:38 AM #1
    Waynezo
    "Price tracker - Otsledit" Chrome web store opens Otsledit tab after login

    Every time I log in to chrome on a new computer a tab opens to chrome web store at the Otsledit page even though I never installed it. how can I fix or block this?
  2. 01-23-2021, 11:44 AM #2
    SpywareDr
    Open Chrome. At the top right, click More (three vertical dots) > More tools > Extensions. On to the extension you want to remove, click Remove > Remove.
  3. 01-23-2021, 07:06 PM #3
    Waynezo
    Thanks for the reply.

    Home page is set to "new tab page" and opens normally. Then "otsledit chrome web store tab" opens as a second tab. This only happens on a fresh login and does not repeat. I can't find any settings to remove it since it isn't installed. I wonder if I should try installing and uninstalling otsledit?
  4. 01-23-2021, 07:32 PM #4
    SpywareDr
    Recommend reading these instructions first. Then start a New Thread in our Virus and Malware Removal **NEW** forum.

    After you've been given a clean bill of health from one of our Malware experts, and if you're still having the same problem, return to this thread se we can then pursue some other options.
  5. 01-24-2021, 07:04 AM #5
    Steve R Jones
    Go into Chrome's settings via the three dots and select SETTINGS
    Look in the "On Startup" section

    Is -> Open a specific page or set of pages selected and then do you see references to "otsledit"
  6. 01-24-2021, 10:26 AM #6
    SpywareDr
    Apparently "Otsledit" is a price tracking extension for Chrome (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/d...menlpbch?hl=en). As such, I would think it should be removable like any other extension. <shrug>
  7. 01-27-2021, 08:10 PM #7
    Waynezo
    I was able to email the developer and it turns out I had his calculator extension installed and that was the problem.

    "You have one of our extensions installed. When you log into your account on a new computer, our extension is installed and opens the Otsledit page."

    Thanks to all who responded
  8. 01-28-2021, 10:19 AM #8
    SpywareDr
    Excellent. Thanks for letting us know.
