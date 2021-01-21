Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: New m2-stick-downloading Linux to ultrabook but landed on stick. cannot remove data

  01-21-2021, 02:44 AM #1
    New m2-stick-downloading Linux to ultrabook but landed on stick. cannot remove data

    Got a 128 gb sata III m21-stick which i mounted into case.
    2. downloaded Linux Mint Cinnamon Iso to ultrabook but it landed on stick.
    3. cannot delete, format. whatever action to remove. yes i added permission.
    NB: Speed 1.89 gb to stick 144 sec, to systemdrive. 115 sec.

    Will get NVMe stick and want to compare writing-speeds.
  01-21-2021, 03:01 AM #2
    seems i have found what is needed. to remove write-protection etc.
    https://www.diskpart.com/de/articles...rmatieren.html
  01-21-2021, 03:22 AM #3
    solution 1 nonworking.
    m2-drive shown as DVD-drive with Linux installed. Cannot remove partition or format whatsoever and its not shown as RAW.
    what the h...ll happended here? all i did was downloading to download-directory.
  01-21-2021, 06:02 AM #4
    Because of my defective screen(replacement around 300 chf) i cannot see bios-menue or hard to navigate and try out possible Linux onstick.maybe its looking different in Swift 5(defective display)and Spin 1-111.
  01-21-2021, 06:30 AM #5
    and with the mentioned AOmei-formatter i cannot format eighter since its telling windows 7 only. Damned!
    explorer showing linux installed and AOmei showing nothing and i cant see it completely.
    Any alternative software or workarounds?
  01-21-2021, 09:11 AM #6
    Did clean all. said: worked
    still showing all data Linux in explorer.

    did format in AOMEI. GPT maybe i should try MBR? but cant see any formatting. windwo too big cannot overview loler part. still data shown in explorer.
  01-21-2021, 09:21 AM #7
    now worked. a second window opened... !

    i could choose GPT earlier but not now. What is right? only need it for data-storage. will now check writing-speed.
    Linix-iso downloaded.
  01-21-2021, 09:25 AM #8
    It seems a virtual DVD-rom (E had been created without my will. m2-stick is now created (F.
    How to remove drive E:?
  01-22-2021, 02:26 AM #9
    It seem i triggered the wrong button before downloading. and there is also a solution to get rid of the virtual drive E. that was the letter of the drive which was used on that slot. its about accessing iso-files without burning DVD.

    https://www.pctipp.ch/praxis/windows...n-2020142.html
  01-24-2021, 11:09 AM #10
    Google diskpart

    You open up a CMD prompt, then go through the switched.

    When you get there, uniqueid, clean should set you up tp get into disk management to re initalize and reformat. As long as it is not you Windows boot drive.

    https://recoverit.wondershare.com/fo...kpart-cmd.html

    After clean, use uniqueid to make the disk new to your OS.
    Last edited by chuckiechan; 01-24-2021 at 11:14 AM.
