Thread: New m2-stick-downloading Linux to ultrabook but landed on stick. cannot remove data

New m2-stick-downloading Linux to ultrabook but landed on stick. cannot remove data
Got a 128 gb sata III m21-stick which i mounted into case.
2. downloaded Linux Mint Cinnamon Iso to ultrabook but it landed on stick.
3. cannot delete, format. whatever action to remove. yes i added permission.
NB: Speed 1.89 gb to stick 144 sec, to systemdrive. 115 sec.
Will get NVMe stick and want to compare writing-speeds.
seems i have found what is needed. to remove write-protection etc.
https://www.diskpart.com/de/articles...rmatieren.html
solution 1 nonworking.
m2-drive shown as DVD-drive with Linux installed. Cannot remove partition or format whatsoever and its not shown as RAW.
what the h...ll happended here? all i did was downloading to download-directory.
Because of my defective screen(replacement around 300 chf) i cannot see bios-menue or hard to navigate and try out possible Linux onstick.maybe its looking different in Swift 5(defective display)and Spin 1-111.
and with the mentioned AOmei-formatter i cannot format eighter since its telling windows 7 only. Damned!
explorer showing linux installed and AOmei showing nothing and i cant see it completely.
Any alternative software or workarounds?
Did clean all. said: worked
still showing all data Linux in explorer.
did format in AOMEI. GPT maybe i should try MBR? but cant see any formatting. windwo too big cannot overview loler part. still data shown in explorer.
now worked. a second window opened... !
i could choose GPT earlier but not now. What is right? only need it for data-storage. will now check writing-speed.
Linix-iso downloaded.
It seems a virtual DVD-rom (E had been created without my will. m2-stick is now created (F.
How to remove drive E:?
It seem i triggered the wrong button before downloading. and there is also a solution to get rid of the virtual drive E. that was the letter of the drive which was used on that slot. its about accessing iso-files without burning DVD.
https://www.pctipp.ch/praxis/windows...n-2020142.html
Google diskpart
You open up a CMD prompt, then go through the switched.
When you get there, uniqueid, clean should set you up tp get into disk management to re initalize and reformat. As long as it is not you Windows boot drive.
https://recoverit.wondershare.com/fo...kpart-cmd.html
After clean, use uniqueid to make the disk new to your OS.
