Thread: Locked out-dead screen-Repair running-RegVac "the killer"

Locked out-dead screen-Automatic Repair-RegVac "the killer"
Hello friends. Worked on my half-dead Acer Swift 5(see other thread) which has dead Keyboard and Screen. Must run it with external device.
RegVac was successfully running on all kind of OSs. So why not running on win 10-64 home? but i decided to use dangerous mode which was too risky. At then it told " Windows 7" refused to execute some steps. After restart external screen couldnt display an image. since i can see a bit at lower end of built-in screen i know repair mode has started. So this would mean: Same procedure like every year mike. Yes when i safe mode external screen will be dead. no chance. So be warned.
To solve the problem i had to simulate deactivating safe mode with keystrokes on my ultrabook acer spin 1-111 to do the same blindly on Swift 5-i7-16/1TB
So how can i simulate the repairprocess without executing on this ultrabook here?
Thanks a lot
Update
Maybe wise doing these steps?
I cant use installations-method since no chance to change boot-squence.
https://www.giga.de/downloads/window...-anleitung-so/
at bottom- i can read Automatic Repair!
How to simulate that step on working ultrabook?
Situation: When i start its in this screen:
Automatic Repair
Your Pc couldnt start correctly. I tried to change by interruption start 3 times. with no success.
Which is next most simple procedure? Systemrecovery? Must simulate the steps on this ultrabook to find the right keys.
edit time reduced to 10 min. why?
Of course Bluetooth-keyboard nonworking.
Will try to reach Neu starten. start again
https://www.easeus.de/partitionieren...gestartet.html
Its looking good. Of course Bluetooth-Keyboard was not working. Did now attach usb-keyboard with 3m duallock-velcro:
ok i could navigate maybe through options in automatic repair to setback. i could see x % its now preparing the system.
will remove regvac and ccleaner.
Which cleaner do you advise? Tempfilecleaner also not advised? there seem some sideeffects aka problems.
SOLVED
Setback worked- All Favorites gone.
Have now Glarys Utilities installed. regvac, TFC and ccleaner removed.
