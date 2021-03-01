|
Graphic card issues driving me MAD
I purchased this video card HIS Radean R7 360 2b
http://www.hisdigital.com/id/product2-883.shtml
and installed it on this socket 775 motherboard with 3.0GHZ core 2 quad and 8GB ram
https://www.asus.com/me-en/Motherboa...pecifications/
And all I got was one long beep and three short ones meaning that the motherboard does not acknowledge the graphic card.
I then tested it on another old system an Asus Pt6 socket 1366 core i7.
https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/P6T/
It worked fine. I even ran Passmark benchmark test and it was great.
I then swapped the power supplies on both system and that did not help.
Both motherboards are PCIe 2.0 16
Any idea why?
