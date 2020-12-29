

Zoom on Linux issue Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Zoom on Linux issue #1 Member Join Date Nov 2002 Location Albany, IL Posts 172 Zoom on Linux issue I am needing support and finding it through Zoom meetings. There is a small issue I have encountered. I am wondering if anyone has experience to share on this topic.



Meeting participants in this environment are enabled to raise hands electronically to share in the meeting. When running Zoom on Linux (Mint) OS, the members raised hands appear sorted alphabetically. When attending (or hosting) the meeting using Zoom on Windows or Mac OS, the hands raised appear in the chronological order in which members activated the electronic feature. Chronological is preferred when hosting meetings, so that members can be called on in the order in which they have electronically raised their hands.



If this is not clear, I will attempt a better effort at articulation.



I am asking if anyone here can provide assistance. #2 Administrator Join Date May 1999 Location Dallas, Tx Posts 5,226 What does it look like? If there are 10 people in the meeting and three raise their hand.



In Chronological order are they numbered? Or does only the first person show up and when complete the second person shows up? "Vegetarians live up to nine years longer than the rest of us...Nine horrible, worthless, baconless years." #3 Member Join Date Nov 2002 Location Albany, IL Posts 172 If 10 people are in the meeting using Zoom on Windows or Mac OS, then 3 raise their hand, the first one will be on top row, the second one will be below that, and the third one below the other two.



If the same situation occurs using Zoom on Linux OS, then Alice with be one top, Betty will be under Alice, and Cathy will be on the third line under the other two.



Is that clear? #4 Administrator Join Date May 1999 Location Dallas, Tx Posts 5,226 Yes that is clear.....



Odds are you'll need to contact Zoom. It sounds like the Linux version is buggy and only using the original Alpha sort order. "Vegetarians live up to nine years longer than the rest of us...Nine horrible, worthless, baconless years." #5 Member Join Date Nov 2002 Location Albany, IL Posts 172 Thanks for the tip. I went to Zoom for help as you suggested. Online Resources that are available to me were mostly training type stuff. Chatbot gave me robotic-like canned responses for general inquiries, and not helpful for a specific item as outlined above.



In order to create a ticket for this specific bug, I would need to be a paying customer (Zoom Pro). Since I am a free loader in that regard, there was no other avenue of support for me to latch onto.



